AC/DC Music Publisher ROBERT OTTO ALBERT Passes Away At 89

Businessman and philanthropist Robert Otto Albert, who died in Sydney on February 7 aged 89, was a fourth-generation member of the fabled music publishing house that bears the Albert name.

Robert’s brother Ted made Alberts a powerful force for a new generation. One of the company’s highest-profile signings was AC/DC, which became part of the Alberts stable in late 1973 and remains so.

The Sydney Morning Herald has issued an obituary, which states in part: He was an ardent sailor, fine pianist, wine expert, dedicated follower of the performing arts and selfless donor to myriad causes, but above all came family.

Robert’s life was anchored by his wife, Libby, their three children and 11 grandchildren. There were the younger brothers who shared the rigours of boarding school with him, and their children.

The pleasure he took in close connections filtered through to the workplace. “His definition of family was very broad and extended to the many people who worked in the business whose name was not in fact Albert,” said former Alberts director and CFO Ronen Ghosh.

