AC/DC - New ANGUS YOUNG 8” Action Figure Available Now

A new Angus Young 8” action figure is now available from the official AC/DC store.

Description: It’s hard to find a rock fan alive who hasn’t heard of Angus Young. This king of hard rock is the core of Aussie band AC/DC. His electrifying guitar work and unforgettable songs have driven them to superstardom around the world. This fully articulated action figure is based on Angus’ appearance in the “Highway to Hell” music video and stands 8 inches tall. Comes with guitar and strap, hats, plus interchangeable heads and hands. Window box packaging.

Order here.