AC/DC - New Limited Edition BRIAN JOHNSON Rock Iconz Statue On The Way From KnuckleBonz

KnuckleBonz has announced a new Rock Iconz statue of AC/DC frontman, Brian Johnson. Shipping worldwide in late 2024, only 3,000 of the statue will be created.

All Rock Iconz statues are officially licensed, limited edition collectibles. This is a fine-arts process where each statue is hand-cast, painted and numbered. These statues are created in 1/9 scale. Each statue comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue.

Pre-order here.

Regarding the previously announced Angus Young and Malcolm Young limited edition statues, KnuckleBonz adds: "Our team of artists have finished these hand-cast, painted & numbered figures and we will be shipping soon!!! Reserve yours now while you can."

Pre-order here.