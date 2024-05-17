AC/DC Opens Up Power Up Tour In Germany; Setlist Revealed; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming
May 17, 2024, 31 minutes ago
AC/DC launched their first run in 8 years with their Power Up opening in Gelsenkirchen, Germany at Veltins Arena. The legends banged through a 24 song set and was the first show featuring Chris Chaney on bass, filling in for Chris Williams.
Setlist
“If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)”
“Back In Black”
“Demon Fire”
“Shot Down In Flames”
“Thunderstruck”
“Have A Drink On Me”
“Hells Bells”
“Shot In The Dark”
“Stiff Upper Lip”
“You Shook Me All Night Long”
“Rock ‘N’ Roll Train”
“Shoot To Thrill”
“Sin City”
“Givin The Dog A Bone”
“Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap”
“Dog Eat Dog”
“High Voltage”
“Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be”
“Riff Raff”
“Highway To Hell”
“Whole Lotta Rosie”
“Let There Be Rock” (with Angus Young solo)
Encore
“T.N.T.”
“For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)”
AC/DC recently announced the original 1975 Australian versions of High Voltage and T.N.T., are being reissued on vinyl and will be available only at the AC/DC Dive Bars this summer. These albums were never before released outside of Australia. Limited quantities available so only one of each title per customer. Visit the High Voltage Dive Bars and get them while you can.
The AC/DC High Voltage Dive Bar is coming to five cities during the Power Up Tour.️
Plug in with fellow AC/DC fans in Gelsenkirchen, Seville, Munich, London and Paris to check out iconic AC/DC props and pick up exclusive merch.
Further details here.
When the band announced their first tour in eight years, they said: "We are thrilled to finally announce the 'Power Up' European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff. The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there."
Tour dates:
May
21 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena
25 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena
29 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium
June
1 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium
5 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena
9 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium
12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium
16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne
19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne
23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium
July
3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium
7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium
13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring
17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen
21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport
27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld
31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe
August
4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe
9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei
13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp
17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park