AC/DC Premier "Realize" Music Video

January 13, 2021, 2 hours ago

news hard rock ac/dc

AC/DC Premier "Realize" Music Video

AC/DC have released an official music video for the Power Up album opener, "Realize". The clip, directed by Clemens Habicht and Josh Cheuse, can be seen below:

Various editions of Power Up are available here. The official AC/DC store also has an array of order options, which can be viewed at this location.

Check out the BraveWords review of Power Up here.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"
"Rejection"
"Shot In The Dark"
"Through The Mists Of Time"
"Kick You When You're Down"
"Witch's Spell"
"Demon Fire"
"Wild Reputation"
"No Man's Land"
"Systems Down"
"Money Shot"
"Code Red"

"Demon Fire" video:

"Shot In The Dark" video:



Featured Audio

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

Latest Reviews