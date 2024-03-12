AC/DC Release Powerage Album Explainer - "Angus Young And Co. Perfect The Balance Between Crushing Riffs And Relentless Energy"; Video

AC/DC locked in their sound with Powerage, an album that perfected the balance between crushing riffs and relentless energy. The band have shared the Powerage Album Explainer video below:

To honour AC/DC’s 50-year reign as the world’s greatest rock and roll band, Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings recently announced that the band’s catalogue will be available as gold coloured vinyl LPs.

According to WECB.fm, you'll also be able to buy the records at an exclusive AC/DC pop-up store, opening in Milan, Italy (Corso di Porta Ticinese, 16) from March 15 - 17.

"In the AC/DC 50 pop-up store, for three days there will be alternating talks with many guests, exhibitions, listening sessions and events dedicated to all fans but also to those who want to learn more about the iconic Australian rock band."

Stay tuned for further details on the AC/DC 50 pop-up store.

Each of the limited edition Gold LPs come with an album-specific 12”x12” print featuring new AC/DC 50 artwork, suitable for framing.

The first nine titles will be released March 15, and are available for pre-order here.

Back In Black

High Voltage

Highway To Hell

The Razors Edge

Powerage

For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)

High Voltage

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

Who Made Who

Live

AC/DC have announced their first tour in eight years. "We are thrilled to finally announce the 'Power Up' European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff," said the band in a statement. "The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there."

Tour dates are as follows:

May

17 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

21 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

25 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena

29 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

June

1 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

5 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena

9 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium

July

3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen

21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport

27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld

31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

August

4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei

13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park