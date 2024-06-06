AC/DC's Back In Black Album Rising On Billboard 200; Band Has Four Tracks On "Hard Rock Streaming Songs" Chart

It seems like every week in America, AC/DC finds a way to climb the charts, reports Forbes. On one ranking or another, between their hits and their beloved albums, the Australian rockers rise, and this time around, their ascent is especially easy to see.

AC/DC’s Back In Black album is rocketing up the Billboard 200, the all-genre, all-consumption list of the most popular full-lengths and EPs in the country. The title bolts 13 spaces on the 200-spot roster, moving from No. 163 to No. 150. That’s a sizable leap for a project that’s already been present on the list for more than 600 weeks.

In the past tracking period, the title moved another 9,491 equivalent units in the US, according to Luminate. That’s up just 2% from last frame, but that proved to be enough to push the album up more than 10 spaces. Impressively, 1,478 copies of those units are actual sales.

Back In Black is also present on two other tallies, though its performance on non-Billboard 200 lists is mixed. It improves on one roster while falling on the other. In both cases, it only moves one rung.

On this week’s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, Back In Black steps up to No. 38. Over on the Top Hard Rock Albums list, it falls slightly, to No. 9. On the latter roster, the arrival of a new No. 1 from Bring Me The Horizon is to blame for its minor descent.

As is typically the case, AC/DC sees four of their biggest singles take up space on one Billboard chart. The group fills a quartet of positions on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs tally, and their decades-old cuts are performing very well, considering how long they’ve been available to play.

Read more at Forbes.