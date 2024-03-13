AC/DC's BRIAN JOHNSON, DIRE STRAITS' MARK KNOPFLER Team Up For New Sky Arts TV Series - "Johnson And Knopfler’s Music Legends" To Premier In April

From hanging out with Elvis to drinking with David Bowie, a host of the world’s most iconic names reflect on the secrets of rock and roll in new series, Johnson And Knopfler’s Music Legends. Audiences will be treated to a joyous journey through decades of music with exclusive access to a series of once-in-a-lifetime meetings, interviews and jam sessions between rock’s ultimate legends.

Join AC/DC singer, Brian Johnson, and Dire Straits singer and guitarist, Mark Knopfler, as they share their incredible knowledge and experiences with each other - and a hand-picked selection of music royalty. Guests including Sir Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers and Cyndi Lauper share stories from their own careers and discuss the tracks that shaped them as musicians and fans. Mark and Brian do the same, painting a fascinating portrait of their shared musical lives.

Episode 1: Johnson and Knopfler’s Music Legends: Tom Jones

In the series opener, Brian & Mark meet icon, Sir Tom Jones. In conversation and song, they reminisce on their earliest musical influences and Sir Tom shares captivating stories from his career, including his friendship with Elvis Presley.

Episode 2: Johnson and Knopfler’s Music Legends: Sam Fender

Brian & Mark visit Mark’s own British Grove recording studio to meet UK singer-songwriter and fellow Geordie, Sam Fender. Sam tells the story of his musical journey so far, discusses the influence Brian & Mark have had on him and shows them how to play Seventeen Going Under.

Episode 3: Johnson and Knopfler’s Music Legends: Cyndi Lauper

Brian & Mark hook up with 80s icon Cyndi Lauper at New York’s legendary recording studio, The Power Station. Cyndi discusses her tumultuous career in the music industry and brings her dulcimer along to teach Brian & Mark a special arrangement of her classic hit, True Colours.

Episode 4: Johnson and Knopfler’s Music Legends: Nile Rodgers

In Miami, Brian & Mark meet disco legend Nile Rodgers and explore his impressive musical career, from Studio 54 to David Bowie and Daft Punk. Nile and Mark jam together on an exclusive ‘Johnny Cash version’ of Chic’s disco classic, Good Times.

Episode 5: Johnson and Knopfler’s Music Legends: Carlos Santana

Brian & Mark travel to California to visit Carlos Santana, who recounts his incredible journey in music, from early days, through his Woodstock performance and resurgence in the late 90s. Together, they jam an amazing version of Black Magic Woman and Carlos plays some of his biggest hits.

Episode 6: Johnson and Knopfler’s Music Legends: Emmylou Harris

Brian & Mark head to Music City - Nashville - and meet up with Mark’s longtime friend and sometime collaborator, Emmylou Harris. Emmylou shares her career highlights and discusses her relationship with legendary country rock pioneer Gram Parsons. They’re also joined for an exclusive jam session with country music superstar guitarist, Vince Gill.

Phil Edgar Jones, Director of Sky Arts said, “When two rock and roll legends open up their address books it turns out they are full of other legends and we are thrilled to be bringing this revealing and utterly charming series to the small screen; an hour in their company with the likes of Tom Jones, Carlos Santanta, Cyndi Lauper, Sam Fender and Emmylou Harris is a very special treat.”

Johnson And Knopfler’s Music Legends was commissioned by Phil Edgar-Jones, Director of Sky Arts and Entertainment for Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content for Sky UK and Ireland. The Commissioning Editor for Sky is Barbara Lee.

The series is produced by Somethin’ Else TV, a division of Sony Music Entertainment. Ian Sharpe serves as Executive Producer.

Johnson And Knopfler’s Music Legends will air on Sky Arts, Freeview and NOW from April 25.