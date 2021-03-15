AC/DC's BRIAN JOHNSON Meets FOO FIGHTERS' DAVE GROHL: A Life On The Road Special Now Streaming (Video)

In an exclusive special recorded at the Foo Fighters’ LA studio, AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson hangs out with the (other) nicest man in rock. Watch the video below.

Sky Arts aired the documentary, Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl, last September. The doc was filmed at the Foo Fighters' Studio 606 in California.

A synopsis: "It’s a meeting of rock legends as AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson meets Foo Fighters lead singer and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl at the Foo’s LA studio to share stories about life on the road."

(Photo - Sky.com)