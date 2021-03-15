AC/DC's BRIAN JOHNSON Meets FOO FIGHTERS' DAVE GROHL: A Life On The Road Special Now Streaming (Video)

March 15, 2021, an hour ago

news hard rock brian johnson ac/dc dave grohl foo fighters

AC/DC's BRIAN JOHNSON Meets FOO FIGHTERS' DAVE GROHL: A Life On The Road Special Now Streaming (Video)

In an exclusive special recorded at the Foo Fighters’ LA studio, AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson hangs out with the (other) nicest man in rock. Watch the video below.

Sky Arts aired the documentary, Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl, last September. The doc was filmed at the Foo Fighters' Studio 606 in California.

A synopsis: "It’s a meeting of rock legends as AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson meets Foo Fighters lead singer and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl at the Foo’s LA studio to share stories about life on the road."

(Photo - Sky.com)



Featured Audio

BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

Featured Video

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

Latest Reviews