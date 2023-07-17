AC/DC - See What The Dirty Deeds Motel Looks Like Today

July 17, 2023, 5 minutes ago

news ac/dc hard rock

The latest adventure from American vlogger Mr. Thrasha brings you to the one and only Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap motel on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, California.

"Now known as Hotel H-Wood, we are going to check out the property and room, and match up some shots with AC/DC's Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap 1976 album cover. We will go over a little rock and roll history and some facts about the album and motel."

 



