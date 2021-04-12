AC/DC Singer BRIAN JOHNSON To Release "The Lives Of Brian" Autobiography In October; Video Trailer
Morrow Avon Books will publish the hardcover edition of AC/DC singer Brian Johnson's new autobiography, The Lives Of Brian: AC/DC, Me, And The Making Of Back In Black, on October 26.
Says Brian: "I’ve had some long nights and some great nights, bad days and a lot of good ones. I’ve gone from choirboy to rock ‘n’ roll singer, and now I’ve gone and written a bloody book about it… The Lives of Brian is coming October 26th."
Pre-order here, and watch a video trailer below: