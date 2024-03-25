AC/DC - Super7 Releases New BON SCOTT ReAction Figure

March 25, 2024, an hour ago

news hard rock bon scott ac/dc

AC/DC - Super7 Releases New BON SCOTT ReAction Figure

Super7 has released their new Bon Scott ReAction Figure. Order yours here.

Description: The raspy vocals and ingenious lyrics of Bon Scott helped AC/DC explode to the top of the hard rock scene like a ton of TNT! This articulated, 3.75” scale Bon Scott ReAction Figure features the late AC/DC frontman looking high voltage with long hair and tattoos, and includes a microphone accessory. Let there be rock in your collection with the Bon Scott ReAction Figure!


Featured Video

KELEVRA - "The Distance"

KELEVRA - "The Distance"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources