AC/DC - Thousands Of Fans Celebrate The Life Of BON SCOTT At Bonfest 2022; Recap Video Streaming

This past weekend (April 29th - May 1st), AC/DC fans from all over the world descended on Kirriemuir, Scotland with the return of Bonfest. It is the birthplace of AC/DC's late, great lead singer Bon Scott.

According to a report by The Courier, thousands of fans flooded Kirrie as expected for the return of the three-day festival. The main festival site moved to the Kirrie Show field south of the town and was a sell-out.

Check out the video recap below. Read the complete report here.

Following a night out in London, Bon Scott passed out and died during the late evening of February 18 and early morning of February 19, 1980. He was 33.

Top photo - Philip Morris