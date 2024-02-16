AC/DC – Three Shows Added To Spring / Summer 2024 European Tour
February 16, 2024, an hour ago
AC/DC recently announced their first tour in 8 years and have now added three new dates to their spring / summer European tour with a second show in Seville, Spain, a second show in Dresden, Germany, and a second show in Hannover, Germany.
"We are thrilled to finally announce the 'Power Up' European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff," said the band in a recent statement. "The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there."
Tour dates are as follows:
May
17 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena
21 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena
25 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena
29 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium
June
1 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium
5 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena
9 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium
12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium
16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne
19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne
23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium
July
3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium
7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium
13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring
17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen
21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport
27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld
31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe
August
4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe
9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei
13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp
17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park
Tickets went on sale today,February 16th.
AC/DC recently shared the video below via social media, featuring the lightning bolt from their logo, and including the text, “Are you ready?” “Are You Ready” from 1990’s The Razors Edge soundtracks the teaser.
