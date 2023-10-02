AC/DC To Open High Voltage Dive Bar In Celebration Of Power Trip Festival Appearance

After seven years, AC/DC celebrates their triumphant return to the stage at Power Trip Festival in Indio, California on Saturday October 7.

In tandem with their anxiously awaited headline festival appearance the band launches the AC/DC High Voltage Dive Bar in Indio, California, 10 minutes from the Power Trip festival.

The bar is located at 82971 Bliss Ave in Indio, California and will be open daily, October 5 through October 8, from 11 AM until 10 PM.

It’s the ultimate way to connect and plug in with fellow AC/DC fans over the weekend and check out iconic AC/DC props and exclusive merch.



Goldenvoice recently announced the schedule for Power Trip, the historic three-day event taking place October 6, 7 and 8 and bringing together six iconic bands that define loud and powerful music: Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden (Friday, October 6), AC/DC and Judas Priest (Saturday, October 7) and Metallica and Tool (Sunday, October 8).

This unique night-time desert setting with unmatched concert production will amplify the experience beyond the traditional stadium or parking lot concert norm with three double-billed headlining performances. This is the most rocking lineup to ever perform in an unparalleled location for heavy music audiences looking for an unforgettable weekend escape.

