AC/DC To Perform At Munich's Olympiahalle In June 2024

Rumours that AC/DC are planning a world tour for 2024 continue to grow, and Germany's Bayerischer Rundfunk added fuel to the fire when Dieter Reiter, the mayor for Munich, Germany confirmed to reporter Mathias Flasskamp that the band is scheduled to perform at the Olympiahalle on June 12th.

Reiter reportedly leaked the information during a council meeting, saying "I didn't know it was supposed to be a secret."

Stay tuned for updates.

Power Trip, the historic three-day event takes place this weekend - October 6th, 7th and 8th - at Empire Polo Fields in Indio, CA, bringing together six iconic bands that define loud and powerful music.

On October 7th, AC/DC performed live for the first time in seven years at Power Trip 2023. Fan-filmed video from the band's 24 song set can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"If You Want Blood (You've Got It)"

"Back In Black"

"Demon Fire" (live debut)

"Shot Down In Flames"

"Thunderstruck"

"Have A Drink On Me"

"Hells Bells"

"Shot In The Dark" (live debut)

"Stiff Upper Lip" (first time since 2003)

"Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"

"Shoot To Thrill"

"Sin City"

"Givin The Dog A Bone"

"Rock 'N' Roll Train"

"You Shook Me All Night Long"

"Dog Eat Dog" (first performance with Brian Johnson since 2009)

"High Voltage"

"Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be"

"Riff Raff" (first performance with Brian Johnson since 1996)

"Highway To Hell"

"Whole Lotta Rosie"

"Let There Be Rock"

Encore:

"T.N.T."

"For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)"