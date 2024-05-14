AC/DC To Reissue Australian Versions Of High Voltage, T.N.T. Albums On Tour Only

AC/DC has announced the original 1975 Australian versions of High Voltage and T.N.T., are being reissued on vinyl and will be available only at the AC/DC Dive Bars this summer, starting in Gelsenkirchen on May 16. These albums were never before released outside of Australia. Limited quantities available so only one of each title per customer. Visit the High Voltage Dive Bars and get them while you can.

The AC/DC High Voltage Dive Bar is coming to five cities during the Power Up Tour.️

Plug in with fellow AC/DC fans in Gelsenkirchen, Seville, Munich, London and Paris to check out iconic AC/DC props and pick up exclusive merch.

Further details here.

AC/DC’s Power Up Tour launches in Germany on May 17 with support from The Pretty Reckless.

When the band announced their first tour in eight years, they said: "We are thrilled to finally announce the 'Power Up' European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff. The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there."

Tour dates:

May

17 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

21 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

25 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena

29 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

June

1 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

5 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena

9 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium

July

3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen

21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport

27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld

31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

August

4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei

13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park