AC/DC To Release Official "Witch's Spell" Music Video Tomorrow; Trailer Streaming

AC/DC have released a trailer for their official music video for "Witch's Spell", a track from the band's latest album, Power Up, released in November 2020.

The new video will premier on Wednesday, June 9, at 10 AM (NYC) / 3 PM (London) / 12 AM (Sydney). Watch the trailer below:

For their seventeenth full-length album, Power Up, the band reunited with producer Brendan O’Brien who helmed Black Ice in 2008 and Rock Or Bust in 2014. Charged up for the next decade, AC/DC cut twelve new tracks for the album, proudly maintaining their signature sound and all of its powerful hallmarks.

Check out the BraveWords review of Power Up here.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Through The Mists Of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"

(Photo - Josh Cheuse)