AC/DC To Release Official "Witch's Spell" Music Video Tomorrow; Trailer Streaming
June 8, 2021, 40 minutes ago
AC/DC have released a trailer for their official music video for "Witch's Spell", a track from the band's latest album, Power Up, released in November 2020.
The new video will premier on Wednesday, June 9, at 10 AM (NYC) / 3 PM (London) / 12 AM (Sydney). Watch the trailer below:
For their seventeenth full-length album, Power Up, the band reunited with producer Brendan O’Brien who helmed Black Ice in 2008 and Rock Or Bust in 2014. Charged up for the next decade, AC/DC cut twelve new tracks for the album, proudly maintaining their signature sound and all of its powerful hallmarks.
Check out the BraveWords review of Power Up here.
Tracklisting:
"Realize"
"Rejection"
"Shot In The Dark"
"Through The Mists Of Time"
"Kick You When You're Down"
"Witch's Spell"
"Demon Fire"
"Wild Reputation"
"No Man's Land"
"Systems Down"
"Money Shot"
"Code Red"
(Photo - Josh Cheuse)