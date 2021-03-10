AC/DC Tribute Act AC/DZ Feat. EXODUS, DEATH ANGEL Members To Perform Livestream Concert In April

AC/DZ, the ultimate tribute to the Bon Scott era of AC/DC featuring singer Steve "Zetro" Souza from Exodus and drummer Will Carroll from Death Angel, have announced a livestream concert, taking place Saturday, April 3 at 12 PM, PST.

According to event details: "Their love for the early AC/DC comes across hard in this more than tribute band!!!! Along side, Dave Chapman who plays Angus Young to the "T" and Joel Proto and Mike Butler who play Malcom and Cliff respectably. This is a power house salute to one of Rock N Rolls ultimate bad boy bands from the 70's. This is a must see for any AC/DC fan, but especially for the old school fans from the early albums, High Voltage all the way through up to Highway To Hell."

Tickets are available here.