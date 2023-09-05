AC/DC - Unreleased Hour-Long 1983 Interview With Guitarist ANGUS YOUNG Streaming

Former Guitar Player editor Jas Obrecht interviewed AC/DC guitarist Angus Young in San Francisco, CA in 1983 for a cover feature, and he has published the hour-long conversation to his Talking Guitar podcast. Check it out below.

Obrecht: "This never-before-released interview took place in a San Francisco hotel room on October 22, 1983, during AC/DC’s Flick Of The Switch tour. Lead guitarist Angus Young, the man with the million-dollar vibrato, begins with a heartfelt discussion of his brother Malcolm, whom he insists is a far better guitarist. He talks about their older brother, George, who found worldwide success with the Easybeats and went on to produce the early AC/DC albums. As our conversation progresses, Angus details how AC/DC creates and records songs, his strategy for soloing, his love of SG guitars and Marshall amps, his favorite AC/DC songs, his thoughts on other players, and much more."

KnuckleBonz has launched the pre-order for new AC/DC Angus Young and Malcolm Young limited edition statues. Available individually, or in a set of two.

These statues are created using a team of highly skilled artists. Each statue, limited to 3,000, is sculpted and cast in poly-resin and then hand-painted in fine detail. These statues are created in 1/9 scale Each are numbered and come with a certificate of authenticity printed on the base. These limited-edition statues created by KnuckleBonz are highly collectible. Officially Licensed.