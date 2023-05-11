AC/DC Unveil New Back In Black Leather Jacket

New arrivals at the official AC/DC store include the new Back In Black Leather Jacket.

A unique AC/DC men's genuine leather jacket with tributes to the Back In Black album, this jacket is expertly handcrafted from rugged black leather. An embroidered AC/DC patch in silver grey tones accents the chest.

The right sleeve has a Hell’s Bells embroidered patch tribute to one of the album’s hit singles. Open the jacket to reveal a lining featuring the flames of hell fire and AC/DC logo. The reverse is embroidered with the Back In Black title

Available in men’s sizes M-XXL (M 38”- 40”, L 42”- 44”, XL 46”- 48”, XXL 50”- 52”).

Also new to the store are a 1973 Diamond Logo Longsleeve, a Logo Floral Fill T-Shirt, a Black Logo Baseball Cap, a For Those About To Rock Mug, and an AC/DC Key Ring.

