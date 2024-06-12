AC/DC - Whole Lotta Germany PWR UP Tour T-Shirt Available
June 12, 2024, 16 minutes ago
Get ready to rock as AC/DC storms across Europe on their electrifying PWR UP Tour! After a hiatus, the legendary rockers are back with a vengeance, bringing their iconic sound and unparalleled energy to stages across the continent.
Gear up with this exclusive PWR UP Whole Lotta Germany T-shirt from the EU 2024 Tour collection, showcasing every show AC/DC has played in Germany since 1976.
Order here.
The Pretty Reckless will support AC/DC on the European dates listed below.
June
9 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium
12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium
16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne
19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne
23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium
July
3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium
7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium
13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring
17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen
21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport
27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld
31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe
August
4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe
9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei
13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp
17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park