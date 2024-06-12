AC/DC - Whole Lotta Germany PWR UP Tour T-Shirt Available

Get ready to rock as AC/DC storms across Europe on their electrifying PWR UP Tour! After a hiatus, the legendary rockers are back with a vengeance, bringing their iconic sound and unparalleled energy to stages across the continent.

Gear up with this exclusive PWR UP Whole Lotta Germany T-shirt from the EU 2024 Tour collection, showcasing every show AC/DC has played in Germany since 1976.

Order here.

The Pretty Reckless will support AC/DC on the European dates listed below.

June

9 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium

July

3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen

21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport

27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld

31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

August

4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei

13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park