AC/DC’s Back In Black Album Certified 26x Platinum In The US

AC/DC's Back In Black album was certified 26x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association Of America today, July 8, 2024. The album has now shipped 26 million copies in the US.

Back In Black, the band’s seventh studio album, was released in July 1980, and was their first to feature vocalist Brian Johnson, following the death of Bon Scott. The album, produced by Robert John "Mutt" Lange, spawned the singles "You Shook Me All Night Long", "Hells Bells", "Back In Black", and "Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution".