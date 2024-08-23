AC/DC’s Back In Black Album Certified 27x Platinum In America, Making It The Third Best-Selling Album In US History

AC/DC's Back In Black album was certified 27x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association Of America on August 21, making it the third best-selling album in US history behind Eagles' Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975) (38x platinum) and Michael Jackson's Thriller (34x platinum). Back In Black has now shipped 27 million copies in the US.

Back In Black, the band’s seventh studio album, was released in July 1980, and was their first to feature vocalist Brian Johnson, following the death of Bon Scott. The album, produced by Robert John "Mutt" Lange, spawned the singles "You Shook Me All Night Long", "Hells Bells", "Back In Black", and "Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution".