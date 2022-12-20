AC/DC’s BRIAN JOHNSON Says BON SCOTT Didn’t Write "Back In Black" And Doesn’t Receive Royalties - "I Know So ‘Cause I Get Them!"

In an exclusive interview with Metal Edge, AC/DC singer, Brian Johnson, reveals his favorite Bon Scott-era song, and discusses the rumours he didn’t write "Back In Black", and his new book, The Lives Of Brian. An excerpt follows...

Metal Edge: One of the things I was surprised you addressed in the book were the rumours that you didn’t write the lyrics for "Back In Black". When did you first hear the theory it was Bon’s lyrics?

Brian Johnson: "It was a bit of a shock. It was probably about 1984, ‘85. There was no social media at the time."

Metal Edge: Really – that early? And then of course it’s gained more steam over the years.

Johnson: "Yeah. And then there’s this guy in Australia, who was absolutely positive that Bon had written the lyrics. And he wouldn’t shut up and he wouldn’t go away and he was even to the point of phoning Derek, Bon’s brother, and he’s a lovely guy and all that and he was sick of this guy as well.

"I won’t say his name, ‘cause it’s not worth mentioning it. He was saying that Bon had written the words and that I had claimed them. Now, in the real world, that just doesn’t happen. First of all, the boys in the band would’ve given me them to sing, and they would’ve put his name on there – it’s simple as that, it’s a simple thing. And it was proved, beyond any shadow of a doubt, you know, but this guy just kept pestering people. “You sure you haven’t gotten any lyrics somewhere that Bon had written that we can prove?” And he’s becoming a pest and Derek was saying that this guy still tries to phone him. He wants to make a movie of Bon’s life and of course the family absolutely forbid it, with the privacy and all. One day they might, who knows. But I don’t know – it’s not my place to say.

"Now that man’s getting older and he knows his time’s coming up… and he can’t keep on saying it, he’s just gonna look foolish. There’s too many people who were there, you know, that saw what happened and I just felt… I just felt I had to say somethin’. I wasn’t going to because I’m not gonna let this guy think it’s bothering me. But the truth was, it did bother me in a way. “Why would he do that?” Then, of course, he’s one of these conspiracy theorists – you know what I mean – they’re always there. I just said, let me put a full stop on this. I’ll just put a full stop on this and just say, “That’s enough.”

Metal Edge: The theories go deep. There are rumours that Bon’s family receives royalties on "Back In Black" because it’s his lyrics…

Johnson: "No, no. Bon’s family receives royalties from the stuff he’s done – I’m sure. They’ll have an estate, most people do afterwards if they die and there’s still money coming in from that period of their work. That would be right. That’s the right and proper thing. But I don’t think so… I know so, ‘cause I get them ["Back In Black" royalties]. [laughs] There’s the simple answer."

Dey Street Books recently released The Lives Of Brian in North America. The 384-page hardcover, written by legendary AC/DC vocalist Brian Johnson, hit store shelves in the UK back in October via Penguin Michael Joseph Books.

Originally scheduled for release a year earlier in October 2021, The Lives Of Brian is Brian Johnson’s memoir from growing up in a small town to starting his own band to ultimately replacing Bon Scott, the lead singer of one of the world biggest rock acts, AC/DC. They would record their first album together, the iconic Back In Black, which would become the biggest selling rock album of all time.

Brian Johnson was born to a steelworker and WWII veteran father and an Italian mother, growing up in New Castle Upon Tyne, England, a working-class town. He was musically inclined and sang with the church choir. By the early ’70s he performed with the glam rock band Geordie, and they had a couple of hits, but it was tough going. So tough that by 1976, they disbanded and Brian turned to a blue-collar life.

Then 1980 changed everything. Bon Scott, the lead singer and lyricist of the Australian rock band AC/DC died at age 33. The band auditioned singers, among them Johnson, whom Scott himself had seen perform and raved about. Within days, Johnson was in a studio with the band, working with founding members Angus and Malcolm Young, Cliff Williams, and Phil Rudd, along with producer Mutt Lange.

When the album, Back In Black, was released in July—a mere three months after Johnson had joined the band—it exploded, going on to sell 50 million copies worldwide, and triggering a years-long worldwide tour. It has been declared “the biggest selling hard rock album ever made” and “the best-selling heavy metal album in history.”

The band toured the world for a full year to support the album, changing the face of rock music—and Brian Johnson’s life—forever.