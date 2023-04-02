ACCEPT - Duke TV Shares Live Footage From Paris Show, Interview With Guitarist WOLF HOFFMANN

Duke TV has shared footage of German metal legends Accept performing at the Bataclan in Paris, France on January 18th. They also sat down for a chat with guitarist / founder Wolf Hoffmann. Check out "Zombie Apocalypse", "Symphony Of Pain", "Restless And Wild" and the interview below.

Hoffmann has relaunched his YouTube channel, Wolf Guitar Lair. A few new videos from the channel can be viewed below.

A message states: "Due to the high demand of Wolf’s material, we are moving the Wolf Guitar Lair videos to a brand new shiny YouTube Channel, Wolf has just created. Check it out and please subscribe to get notifications of his new clips and releases!"

Check out the channel and subscribe here.