ACCEPT Guitarist PHIL SHOUSE Unable To Play Tonight In Chile After Collapsing On The Plane

Earlier today, April 23rd, Accept guitarist Phil Shouse collapsed on the plane in Lima, Peru, and won’t be able to join the band on stage tonight in Santiago, Chile. The rest of Accept will march on and deliver a killer show nevertheless. A statement from the band reads:

"A heavy metal star-studded plane,carrying Accept, Kreator and Testament had to delay their departure from Lima when Accept guitarist Phil Shouse collapsed prior to take-off due to food poisoning and dehydration."

"The rockstar guitarist of Accept had been on top form , killing it on Accept's Too Mean To Die Latin America Tour."

"Yesterday Phil was travelling from Ecuador to Chile, accompanied by a plethora of high calibre metal bands, who were all playing at The Metal Fests across Latin America.

However, he suddenly collapsed and had to be taken off the plane by medical personnel."

"He is on IV drips and will take a few days to rest before joining the Metal Masters again."

"We wish him the speediest of recoveries and look forward to him joining us the second he feels healthy!"

To view Accept's tour schedule, visit this location.