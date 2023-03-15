ACCEPT Guitarist WOLF HOFFMANN Names His Top 5 Albums Of All Time; Video

Accept guitarist, Wolf Hoffmann, has revealed his five favourite albums of all time. A short video can be viewed below.

Says Hoffmann: "Hey, hey, hey! So, here are my five favourite albums, if I had to choose five. I'm gonna use British Steel by Judas Priest as number one. Number two's gonna be Highway To Hell by AC/DC. Number three, Live In Japan by Deep Purple. And number four, yes, The Beatles, The White Album - I used to a listen to a lot of The Beatles when I was younger. And last, not least, there has to be one favourite or one classical album, and in this case representing all the other great classical pieces that are out there, I'm gonna use Dvořák, the New World Symphony.

"So, anyhow, there you have it. Five albums for that island. If we're all going to that island soon and we're gonna live happily and heavily ever after. So those would be my five albums that I would take. Hope you're doing good, I'll see you soon."