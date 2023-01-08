ACCEPT Guitarist WOLF HOFFMANN On Performing Anniversary Shows As Balls To The Wall Turns 40 - "We've Always Stayed Away From It In The Past Because We've Always Been So Busy With Working A Current Or New Album"

Tony González at Made In Metal caught up with Accept guitarist Wolf Hoffman to discuss the band's upcoming European tour, Accept's new members, the 40th anniversary of Balls To The Wall, and more. Check out the interview below.

Hoffmann on the 40th Anniversary of Balls To The Wall:

"We've always stayed away from it (anniversary shows) in the past because we've always been so busy with working a current album or a new album. Five minutes ago you asked me about a new album, and now you ask me about an anniversary; I can't do both. I have to make a decision, and usually we've gone with, 'Hey, let's make a new album....' and then we tour this album. There's never been enough time to do all these anniversary tours so far, but that doesn't mean we won't do them one day."

Balls To The Wall is Accept's fifth studio album, released via European label Lark Records in December 1983. Its North American release was delayed until January 1984 so as to not compete with the band's then-current album, Restless And Wild, which was released in early 1983. It is the only Accept album to be certified Gold in the US.