ACCEPT Guitarist WOLF HOFFMANN Reflects On 1989 Album Eat The Heat Featuring Vocalist DAVID REECE - "Everybody Had Great Intentions, But It Just Wasn't Meant To Be"

During a recent interview with Headbangers Latinoamerica, Accept guitarist Wolf Hoffmann looked back on the band's critically lambasted 1989 album, Eat The Heat, which featured vocalist David Reece in place of Udo Dirkschneider. The band broke up following a tour for the record.

Hoffmann: "It was a sucky time. The '90s were really terrible. I've talked about this so many times that I don't even like thinking about it much, because it was just one of many, many things that happened along the career, but basically, to sum it up, we made a record with David Reece, and we never had the good chemistry, and the times were hard, and it was the wrong album at the wrong time. The band basically just broke up after. It's as simple as that. It just wasn't meant to be. It was one of those things that you try... everybody had great intentions; we had some good ideas but it just wasn't meant to be."