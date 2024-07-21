ACCEPT Joined By JUDAS PRIEST’s ANDY SNEAP For “Balls To The Walls” In Athens; Video

Judas Priest guitarist Andy Sneap joined German metal legends Accept on stage at the Release festival in Athens, Greece for the classic “Balls To The Walls”.

Accept shared the clip on social media and wrote in an accompanying caption: "Just off the stage at Athens where none other than our long time producer, Metal Legend and member of @judaspriest Andy Sneap came up and performed Balls to the Wall with us. Thanks for that brother!! What a killer crowd and show!"

Sneap has produced every Accept record since their return in 2010 with Blood Of The Nations.

Accept are celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2025-2026. The band will be ringing in its golden birthday with a unique anniversary tour at the end of 2025 to mark this mammoth milestone. An anniversary album will be released in early 2026.

Wolf Hoffmann, the driving force behind Accept, was not only significantly involved in the songwriting of every Accept song, but his work has shaped an entire generation of metal musicians. A founder and the longest-standing member, Wolf Hoffmann has made the most impactful contribution to the band's unmistakable sound and success.

Since joining Accept in 1976 at the age of just 16, Wolf played a central role in the band. His instantly recognizable and signature guitar style not only created the Accept "sound" but influenced a plethora of other highly successful bands and guitarists. Because of Wolf's unflinching dedication, Accept has become one of the most significantly defining bands in heavy metal. Not only did he lay the musical foundations for the band, he also carried the band through the highs and the lows that come with a 50-year career.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Accept is embarking on a spectacular world tour that will take fans on a musical metal journey through time. Fans can look forward to a unique stage show with surprise guests, all the classic hits from the band's history as well as rarely performed songs.

Wolf Hoffmann comments:

"It's an incredible honor to be able to look back on five decades of a musical career and share our music with so many people. But nothing lasts forever and who knows how much longer we'll be touring…..

"This tour will be very special because we think 50 years of Accept is a GREAT reason to celebrate in style!"

In spring 2026, Accept will be releasing a special album that covers the band's entire musical history. This anniversary album will contain a carefully curated selection of the best Accept songs from the last five decades, re-recorded - partly with well-known surprise musical guests and colleagues, as well as with some rare tracks that have not been played so often before.

"We wanted to create something that captures the essence of Accept while offering something new to our loyal fans," explains Wolf Hoffmann. "This album is a tribute to our journey and to everyone who has accompanied us along the way."

Over the past five decades, Accept has sold millions of albums and inspired countless musicians. Their energetic live performances and iconic albums such as “Balls To The Wall”, “Restless And Wild,” and “Metal Heart” have left a lasting mark on the heavy metal genre. Wolf Hoffmann's guitar style and musical vision have made the band one of the most respected on the heavy metal scene.

After a hiatus in the band's career, Wolf Hoffmann was introduced to New Jersey singer Mark Tornillo in 2009. The chemistry and fit between them were so remarkable, that Accept reformed and almost immediately rose to global success with chart-topping number-one albums. Accept continues to be celebrated for each of their new records with Mark, who is now the longest reigning frontman of Accept, placing the Hoffmann- Tornillo partnership firmly in the Metal Hall of Fame!

For decades, Accept has been recognized as a guarantee of high quality and each of their albums has reached the top of the charts, delivering energy, melodies, killer riffs, and an impressively powerful stage presence for 50 years.

Accept states:

“Celebrate with us! We invite the world of heavy metal to join us in the celebrations of this extraordinary anniversary!”

Full Metal Assault Tour 2024:

August

31 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go-Go

September

1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Rainbow Backyard Bash 2024

3 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

5 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

6 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center

7 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theater

8 - Detroit, MI - District 142

10 - Toronto, ON - QET

11 - Montreal, QC - Rialto Theatre

13 - New York, NY - The Palladium

14 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

15 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur Theatre

16 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

18 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box

20 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

21 - Providence, RI - The Strand Ballroom

22 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

24 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

26 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

27 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

28 - Dallas, TX - Tannahill's

29 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

October

1 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre

2 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

4 - Riverside, CA - Fox Performing Arts Center

5 - San Diego, CA - The Magnolia

6 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

7 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

European Headline Tour:

October

17 - Istanbul, Turkey - KCP

28 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

29 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

31 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

November

1 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

2 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

3 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

5 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

6 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

7 - Langen, Germany - Stadthalle

9 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

12 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

13 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

15 - Neu-Ulm, Germany - Ratiopharm Arena

16 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventcenter

21 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin

25 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgår’n

29 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken

30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

Festivals 2024:

July

21 - Athens, Greece - Release Athens

31-August 3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

August

1-3 - Rejmyre, Sweden - Skogsröjet

October

20 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holidays