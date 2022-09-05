ACCEPT - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Alcatraz Metal Festival 2022 Show Streaming

German metal legends Accept performed at the Alcatraz Metal Festival 2022 in Kortrijk, Belgium on August 12th. Pro-shot video of their full show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Zombie Apocalypse"

"Symphony Of Pain"

"Restless And Wild"

"Overnight Sensation"

"The Abyss"

"Demon's Night"

"Starlite"

"Losers And Winners"

"Flash Rockin Man"

"Objection Overruled"

"The Undertaker"

"Shadow Soldiers"

"Princess Of The Dawn"

"Fast As A Shark"

"Metal Heart"

"Teutonic Terror"

"Pandemic"

"Balls To The Wall"

"I'm A Rebel"