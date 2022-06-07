ACCEPT - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Rock Hard Festival 2022 Show Available

On June 5th, Germany's WDR Rockpalast livestreamed Accept's full show at Rock Hard Festival 2022 in Gelsenkirchen. Check out the pro-shot footage below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Zombie Apocalyspe"

"Symphony Of Pain"

"Living For Tonite"

"Restless And Wild"

"Overnight Sensation"

"The Abyss"

"Objection Overruled"

"Shadow Soldiers"

"Princess Of The Dawn"

"Fast As A Shark"

"Metal Heart"

"Teutonic Terror"

"Pandemic"

"Demon's Night / Starlight / Losers And Winners / Flash Rockin' Man"

"Balls To The Wall"

"I'm A Rebel"