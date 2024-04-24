ACCEPT Release New Single "Frankenstein"; Lyric Video

Accept is gearing up for the release of their new full-length, Humanoid, out this Friday, April 26, by unleashing the third single, “Frankenstein”. The track is an electrifying take on the classic Frankenstein story, featuring a chanting chorus and epic riffs in trademark Accept style, and it comes with an exciting lyric video.

Even after over 40 years, Accept remains one of the leading forces in the worldwide heavy metal scene, performing once again at the most important rock and metal festivals in summer 2024, including legendary Wacken Open Air and Hellfest.

The band will begin their South American headline tour next week. This autumn, European fans will be treated to more than 20 Accept shows across the continent, with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons and Sister Sin as special guests. Watch the video for “Frankenstein” below.



Accept on “Frankenstein”: "The story of Frankenstein is old and yet still relevant. The monster is created without being asked. Frankenstein is a human being and yet he is hated and feared by everyone."

Watch the Captivating Lyric Video for “Frankenstein” HERE:

Once again finalized by leading metal producer Andy Sneap (Judas Priest, Amon Amarth, Testament, Saxon, etc.) at his Backstage Recording Studios Ltd. in Derbyshire, UK, Accept's new album, Humanoid, is a towering musical achievement and another world class entry in the Accept catalog, certain to rally fans from around the world. Humanoid will be available in various formats worldwide, some of them strictly limited.

Accept have never shied away from hot button issues, and this album is no exception. Yet the band’s 17th studio album is certainly not a concept album. It deals with topics like AI and how our reliance on technology is gradually stripping away our individuality. Accept offers a warning in this new album and title track single Humanoid. Since singer Mark Tornillo will never be an advocate for the digital age, he counterbalances the title track with raw emotions, frailties, significant Rites of Passage we encounter on the path of life and characteristics that make us uniquely human: feeling uncomfortable, getting older, dealing with hurt, disappointment, and the final stop for everyone: death.

Humanoid will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd Box incl. CD Mediabook + Flag, Keytool in Guitar Look, Lighter, Photo Card, Textile Sticker – Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive (strictly limited to 1000 copies worldwide)

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Splattered Cristallo, Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, White Die-Hard Edition + 12 inch Booklet + Slipmat + Patch + Record Butler – Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive (strictly limited to 666 copies worldwide)

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Solid Baby Blue – Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Translucent Turquoise – Napalm Records North America exclusive (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Cristallo – JPC exclusive (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Translucent Orange – EMP exclusive (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Silver – Platekompaniet exclusive (strictly limited to 400 copies worldwide)

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Solid Royal Blue – North American Indies exclusive (strictly limited to 1100 copies worldwide)

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- 1-CD Mediabook w/ 28 pages booklet + 1 Bonus Tracks – limited edition

- 1-CD 6 pages Digisleeve + 12 pages booklet

- World exclusive 7“ vinyl incl. ”Humanoid” and “The Reckoning”, physically unreleased – only available with Metal Hammer Germany May issue incl Accept cover story (street date April 12), before the new album drops

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Humanoid tracklisting:

"Diving Into Sin"

"Humanoid"

"Frankenstein"

"Man Up"

"The Reckoning"

"Nobody Gets Out Alive"

"Ravages Of Time"

"Unbreakable"

"Mind Games"

"Straight Up Jack"

"Southside Of Hell"

"The Reckoning" video:

"Humanoid" video:

Humanoid is a ferociously electrifying, dynamic and subtly nuanced platter with tongue in cheek humor, as heard in biblical references on “The Reckoning” – an ode to concert audiences – a thrilling new spin on the “Frankenstein” story and “Straight Up Jack” – a track that surely would have been a Bon Scott approved drinking song.

The opening track “Diving Into Sin” gives listeners a hair-raising energetic jolt with its Middle Eastern influenced intro, and an almost aggressive, screaming vocal from Tornillo setting the rest of the album up for a most bountiful feast. "Unbreakable" is as much about the band as it is the bond between Accept and their fans, in the concert arena – an easy going “Hey, let’s do this” kind of rock song. "Mind Games", on the other hand, has a vintage feel, circa “Metal Heart”. "No One Gets Out Alive" seems tailor made for live shows. It says that regardless of life's circumstances, rich, famous, or not, death is the great equalizer. Upbeat and aggressive with guitar interplay, "Southside Of Hell" ends the disc with a wonderful bit of wordplay, courtesy of Tornillo.

Humanoid is an album that targets the head, heart, gut and... balls! Listen for yourself!

South American Headline Tour:

April

29 - Montevideo, Uruguay - Complejo Sala Show

May

1 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Carioca Club

3 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Flores

5- Santiago, Chile - Coliseo

7 - Lima, Peru - CC Festiva

9 - Bogota, Columbia - Royal Center

11 - San Salvador, El Salvador - Gimnasio Adolfo Pineda Santa Tecla

13 - Mexico City, Mexico - Circo Volador

European Headline Tour:

October

17 - Istanbul, Turkey - KCP

28 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

29 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

31 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

November

1 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

2 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

3 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

5 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

6 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

7 - Langen, Germany - Stadthalle

9 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

12 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

13 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

15 - Neu-Ulm, Germany - Ratiopharm Arena

16 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventcenter

21 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin

25 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgår’n

29 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken

30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

Festivals 2024:

June

5-8 - Gdansk, Poland - Mystic Festival

19-22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

20-22 - Cartagena, Spain - Rock Imperium Festival

26-29 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Festival

27-30 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

11-15 - Dunaújváros, Hungary - Rockmaraton

12-14 - Mogilovo, Bulgaria - Midalidare Rock in the Wine Valley

14 - Visovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock

20 - Pyras, Germany - Pyras Open Air

21 - Athens, Greece - Release Athens

31-August 3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

August

1-3 - Rejmyre, Sweden - Skogsröjet

October

20 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holidays

Tickets available here.

Accept are:

Wolf Hoffmann - guitar

Mark Tornillo - vocals

Uwe Lulis - guitar

Martin Motnik - bass

Christopher Williams - drums

(Photo - Christoph Vohler)