ACCEPT Release New Single "The Reckoning"; Official Music Video Streaming

Iconic heavy metal institution, Accept, have released their second new single, "The Reckoning", off of their highly anticipated album, Humanoid, out April 26. The dark accompanying music video channels Accept's captivating live energy and matches the sinister instrumentation and apocalyptic lyrics of the track.

Formed in 1976, Accept was the first internationally successful German heavy metal band. Currently, the frontrunners are again at the top of the international heavy metal scene, having stormed the charts with their latest album, Too Mean To Die, peaking at #2 on the Official German Album Charts. Order your copy of Accept’s next masterpiece, Humanoid, now, and check out the official music video for “The Reckoning” below for a taste of what’s to come.

Wolf Hoffmann on “The Reckoning”: “We’re thrilled to release ‘The Reckoning’ as our second single. It’s is one of our favorites from the new album: hard hitting, solid metal with lyrics about a poignant life theme. We hope the fans enjoy it as much as we do!"

Once again finalized by leading metal producer Andy Sneap (Judas Priest, Amon Amarth, Testament, Saxon, etc.) at his Backstage Recording Studios Ltd. in Derbyshire, UK, Accept's new album, Humanoid, is a towering musical achievement and another world class entry in the Accept catalog, certain to rally fans from around the world. Humanoid will be available in various formats worldwide, some of them strictly limited.

Accept have never shied away from hot button issues, and this album is no exception. Yet the band’s 17th studio album is certainly not a concept album. It deals with topics like AI and how our reliance on technology is gradually stripping away our individuality. Accept offers a warning in this new album and title track single Humanoid. Since singer Mark Tornillo will never be an advocate for the digital age, he counterbalances the title track with raw emotions, frailties, significant Rites of Passage we encounter on the path of life and characteristics that make us uniquely human: feeling uncomfortable, getting older, dealing with hurt, disappointment, and the final stop for everyone: death.

Humanoid will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd Box incl. CD Mediabook + Flag, Keytool in Guitar Look, Lighter, Photo Card, Textile Sticker – Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive (strictly limited to 1000 copies worldwide)

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Splattered Cristallo, Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, White Die-Hard Edition + 12 inch Booklet + Slipmat + Patch + Record Butler – Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive (strictly limited to 666 copies worldwide)

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Solid Baby Blue – Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Translucent Turquoise – Napalm Records North America exclusive (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Cristallo – JPC exclusive (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Translucent Orange – EMP exclusive (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Silver – Platekompaniet exclusive (strictly limited to 400 copies worldwide)

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Solid Royal Blue – North American Indies exclusive (strictly limited to 1100 copies worldwide)

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- 1-CD Mediabook w/ 28 pages booklet + 1 Bonus Tracks – limited edition

- 1-CD 6 pages Digisleeve + 12 pages booklet

- World exclusive 7“ vinyl incl. ”Humanoid” and “The Reckoning”, physically unreleased – only available with Metal Hammer Germany May issue incl Accept cover story (street date April 12), before the new album drops

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Humanoid tracklisting:

"Diving Into Sin"

"Humanoid"

"Frankenstein"

"Man Up"

"The Reckoning"

"Nobody Gets Out Alive"

"Ravages Of Time"

"Unbreakable"

"Mind Games"

"Straight Up Jack"

"Southside Of Hell"

"Humanoid" video:

Humanoid is a ferociously electrifying, dynamic and subtly nuanced platter with tongue in cheek humor, as heard in biblical references on “The Reckoning” – an ode to concert audiences – a thrilling new spin on the “Frankenstein” story and “Straight Up Jack” – a track that surely would have been a Bon Scott approved drinking song.

The opening track “Diving Into Sin” gives listeners a hair-raising energetic jolt with its Middle Eastern influenced intro, and an almost aggressive, screaming vocal from Tornillo setting the rest of the album up for a most bountiful feast. "Unbreakable" is as much about the band as it is the bond between Accept and their fans, in the concert arena – an easy going “Hey, let’s do this” kind of rock song. "Mind Games", on the other hand, has a vintage feel, circa “Metal Heart”. "No One Gets Out Alive" seems tailor made for live shows. It says that regardless of life's circumstances, rich, famous, or not, death is the great equalizer. Upbeat and aggressive with guitar interplay, "Southside Of Hell" ends the disc with a wonderful bit of wordplay, courtesy of Tornillo.

Humanoid is an album that targets the head, heart, gut and... balls! Listen for yourself!

South American Headline Tour:

April

29 - Montevideo, Uruguay - Complejo Sala Show

May

1 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Carioca Club

3 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Flores

5- Santiago, Chile - Coliseo

7 - Lima, Peru - CC Festiva

9 - Bogota, Columbia - Royal Center

11 - San Salvador, El Salvador - Gimnasio Adolfo Pineda Santa Tecla

13 - Mexico City, Mexico - Circo Volador

European Headline Tour:

October

17 - Istanbul, Turkey - KCP

28 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

29 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

31 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

November

1 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

2 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

3 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

5 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

6 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

7 - Langen, Germany - Stadthalle

9 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

12 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

13 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

15 - Neu-Ulm, Germany - Ratiopharm Arena

16 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventcenter

21 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin

25 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgår’n

29 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken

30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

Festivals 2024:

June

5-8 - Gdansk, Poland - Mystic Festival

19-22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

20-22 - Cartagena, Spain - Rock Imperium Festival

26-29 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Festival

27-30 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

11-15 - Dunaújváros, Hungary - Rockmaraton

12-14 - Mogilovo, Bulgaria - Midalidare Rock in the Wine Valley

14 - Visovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock

20 - Pyras, Germany - Pyras Open Air

21 - Athens, Greece - Release Athens

31-August 3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

August

1-3 - Rejmyre, Sweden - Skogsröjet

October

20 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holidays

Tickets available here.

Accept are:

Wolf Hoffmann - guitar

Mark Tornillo - vocals

Uwe Lulis - guitar

Martin Motnik - bass

Christopher Williams - drums

(Photo - Christoph Vohler)