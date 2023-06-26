ACCEPT's MARK TORNILLO Announces Death Of Former T.T. QUICK Bandmate ERIK FERRO - "I'm Heartbroken"

Accept singer, Mark Tornillo, took to social media last night to share the sad news that drummer Erik Ferro, his former bandmate in US metal band, T.T. Quick, has passed away. T.T. Quick are best known for their 1986 album, Metal Of Honor.

Tornillo's short message states: "It’s with great sorrow that I post this …. T.T. Quick drummer, my brother Erik (Erock) Ferro passed away last night. We are all devastated. I really can’t say much more than that at the moment. I’m heartbroken. I’ll post more info when it’s available."

