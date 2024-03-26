ACCEPT's MARK TORNILLO Says MARTIN MOTNIK Has "Stepped Up" To Fill Former Bassist PETER BALTES' Shoes - "You Gotta Man-Up And Do It"; Video
March 26, 2024, 20 minutes ago
The Metal Voice recently interviewed Accept singer, Mark Tornillo, about the bands new album, Humanoid, which will be released on April 26 via Napalm Records.
When asked if he misses former bassist, Peter Baltes, as a songwriter in the band, Mark answers, "Of course. Martin Motnik (current bassist) has stepped up and become that guy right now. He brings in ideas and we bounce them off of him as much as each other. So it's just tough shoes to fill, I know all about that. It's tough shoes to fill but you know you gotta man-up and do it."
Once again finalized by leading metal producer Andy Sneap (Judas Priest, Amon Amarth, Testament, Saxon, etc.) at his Backstage Recording Studios Ltd. in Derbyshire, UK, Accept's new album, Humanoid, is a towering musical achievement and another world class entry in the Accept catalog, certain to rally fans from around the world. Humanoid will be available in various formats worldwide, some of them strictly limited.
Accept have never shied away from hot button issues, and this album is no exception. Yet the band’s 17th studio album is certainly not a concept album. It deals with topics like AI and how our reliance on technology is gradually stripping away our individuality. Accept offers a warning in this new album and title track single Humanoid. Since singer Mark Tornillo will never be an advocate for the digital age, he counterbalances the title track with raw emotions, frailties, significant Rites of Passage we encounter on the path of life and characteristics that make us uniquely human: feeling uncomfortable, getting older, dealing with hurt, disappointment, and the final stop for everyone: death.
Humanoid will be available in the following formats:
- Ltd Box incl. CD Mediabook + Flag, Keytool in Guitar Look, Lighter, Photo Card, Textile Sticker – Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive (strictly limited to 1000 copies worldwide)
- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Splattered Cristallo, Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, White Die-Hard Edition + 12 inch Booklet + Slipmat + Patch + Record Butler – Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive (strictly limited to 666 copies worldwide)
- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Solid Baby Blue – Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)
- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Translucent Turquoise – Napalm Records North America exclusive (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)
- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Cristallo – JPC exclusive (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)
- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Translucent Orange – EMP exclusive (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)
- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Silver – Platekompaniet exclusive (strictly limited to 400 copies worldwide)
- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Solid Royal Blue – North American Indies exclusive (strictly limited to 1100 copies worldwide)
- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Black
- 1-CD Mediabook w/ 28 pages booklet + 1 Bonus Tracks – limited edition
- 1-CD 6 pages Digisleeve + 12 pages booklet
- World exclusive 7“ vinyl incl. ”Humanoid” and “The Reckoning”, physically unreleased – only available with Metal Hammer Germany May issue incl Accept cover story (street date April 12), before the new album drops
- Digital Album
Pre-order here.
Humanoid tracklisting:
"Diving Into Sin"
"Humanoid"
"Frankenstein"
"Man Up"
"The Reckoning"
"Nobody Gets Out Alive"
"Ravages Of Time"
"Unbreakable"
"Mind Games"
"Straight Up Jack"
"Southside Of Hell"
"Humanoid" video:
Humanoid is a ferociously electrifying, dynamic and subtly nuanced platter with tongue in cheek humor, as heard in biblical references on “The Reckoning” – an ode to concert audiences – a thrilling new spin on the “Frankenstein” story and “Straight Up Jack” – a track that surely would have been a Bon Scott approved drinking song.
The opening track “Diving Into Sin” gives listeners a hair-raising energetic jolt with its Middle Eastern influenced intro, and an almost aggressive, screaming vocal from Tornillo setting the rest of the album up for a most bountiful feast. "Unbreakable" is as much about the band as it is the bond between Accept and their fans, in the concert arena – an easy going “Hey, let’s do this” kind of rock song. "Mind Games", on the other hand, has a vintage feel, circa “Metal Heart”. "No One Gets Out Alive" seems tailor made for live shows. It says that regardless of life's circumstances, rich, famous, or not, death is the great equalizer. Upbeat and aggressive with guitar interplay, "Southside Of Hell" ends the disc with a wonderful bit of wordplay, courtesy of Tornillo.
Humanoid is an album that targets the head, heart, gut and... balls! Listen for yourself!
South American Headline Tour:
April
29 - Montevideo, Uruguay - Complejo Sala Show
May
1 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Carioca Club
3 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Flores
5- Santiago, Chile - Coliseo
7 - Lima, Peru - CC Festiva
9 - Bogota, Columbia - Royal Center
11 - San Salvador, El Salvador - Gimnasio Adolfo Pineda Santa Tecla
13 - Mexico City, Mexico - Circo Volador
European Headline Tour:
October
17 - Istanbul, Turkey - KCP
28 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
29 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
31 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
November
1 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
2 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
3 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex
5 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
6 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
7 - Langen, Germany - Stadthalle
9 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City
12 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
13 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
15 - Neu-Ulm, Germany - Ratiopharm Arena
16 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventcenter
21 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin
25 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgår’n
29 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken
30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
Festivals 2024:
June
5-8 - Gdansk, Poland - Mystic Festival
19-22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
20-22 - Cartagena, Spain - Rock Imperium Festival
26-29 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Festival
27-30 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
July
11-15 - Dunaújváros, Hungary - Rockmaraton
12-14 - Mogilovo, Bulgaria - Midalidare Rock in the Wine Valley
14 - Visovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock
20 - Pyras, Germany - Pyras Open Air
21 - Athens, Greece - Release Athens
31-August 3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
August
1-3 - Rejmyre, Sweden - Skogsröjet
October
20 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holidays
Tickets available here.
Accept are:
Wolf Hoffmann - guitar
Mark Tornillo - vocals
Uwe Lulis - guitar
Martin Motnik - bass
Christopher Williams - drums
(Photo - Christoph Vohler)