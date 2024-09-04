ACCEPT's WOLF HOFFMANN Marries Violinist AVA-REBEKAH RAHMAN; Photos

Congratulations to Accept guitarist Wolf Hoffmann, and violinist Ava-Rebekah Rahman, who recently tied the knot in a "secret" ceremony.

Accept shared the news earlier today via social media, writing: "HUGE CONGRATULATIONS to our guitar legend Wolf Hoffmann and violinist Ava Rahman on their marriage!!

"Their love story began on stage, where they fell in love on stage during the Accept Symphonic Terror tour and the 2 had a musical and personal chemistry that shook their worlds forever! Last week they tied the knot in a secret Bengali Tantric wedding ceremony.

"Join us in wishing them a lifetime of joy, prosperity, love and wild beautiful music!

"You can Follow along as Wolf and Ava share their music, journey and life as a musical couple on their newly launched SM platforms!"

Facebook: WOLF & AVA

IG: @wolfandavaproject

TikTok: @wolf&ava