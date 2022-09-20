ACCEPT To Embark On Too Mean To Die European Tour In January / February 2023
September 20, 2022, an hour ago
After a virus-related break, Accept will start their long-awaited Too Mean To Die tour on January 14, 2023 in Oberhausen. The metal Teutons will tour across Europe from mid-January to the end of February, playing 29 gigs in 13 countries, ten of them in Germany alone.
Mastermind Wolf Hoffmann states: "It's been two hard years because we really wanted to go on stage but couldn't for the reasons we know. Anyway, now the time of suffering has come to an end. And only one thing counts now: Accept and our fans are 'too mean to die' - we won't let it get us down and rock the beginning of 2023."
Tickets for the Too Mean To Die European Tour 2023 are now available. Get your exclusive VIP access for the shows of your choice (incl. meeting and photo with Accept) here.
Tour dates:
January
14 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
15 - Brüssels, Belgium - La Madeleine
17 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
18 - Paris, France - Bataclan
20 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem
21 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
22 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1
24 - Toulouse, France - Bikini
25 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
27 - Zürich, Switzerland - Komplex
28 - Telfs, Austria - Rathaussaal
29 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
31 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Hala Euronics
February
1 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
3 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas
4 - Helsinki, Finland - House Of Culture
5 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone
7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
8 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
10 - Gothenborg, Sweden - Trädgår'n
11 - Kopenhagen, Denmark - Vega
12 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin
14 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley’s
16 - Ulm, Germany - Ratiopharm Arena
17 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle
18 - Filderstadt, Germany - FILharmonie
19 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventzentrum
21 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
22 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
Accept are:
Wolf Hoffmann - guitar
Mark Tornillo - vocals
Uwe Lulis - guitar
Philip Shouse - guitar
Martin Motnik - bass
Christopher Williams - drums
(Photo - 2021 Deaf Music Inc)