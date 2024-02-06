ACCEPT To Release Humanoid Album In April; Humanoid Tour 2024 Confirmed

Legendary heavy metal titans, Accept, announce their new album, entitled Humanoid, to be released on April 26, with the first single and video to be released on February 28. The upcoming masterpiece was once again produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by critically acclaimed heavy metal producer Andy Sneap.

Starting today, fans can immerse themselves in the upcoming album on a newly launched interactive website, where they can reprogram the robot that is featured on the album cover, and discover different parts of the album in the process. Pre-save Humanoid now to gain access to the website here.

Together with the album announcement, Accept has also revealed a massive European headline tour with more than 20 shows across the continent for autumn 2024. This summer, Accept will also return to some of the world’s most important rock and metal festivals, like Wacken Open Air, Hellfest and more, following their South American spring tour. Make sure to secure your tickets and check out the cover artwork for Humanoid below.

Wolf Hoffmann on Humanoid: “I am extremely pleased with Humanoid. The album has great energy throughout! Working with the best metal producer, Andy Sneap, was once again a lot of fun! We are a great team. We all love the new album and look forward to playing it live! Hope our fans will like it as much as we do.”

Formed in 1976, Accept was one of the first big German metal bands alongside Scorpions, influencing a generation of bands and gaining international recognition by charting at #1 and selling gold. Accept has remained at the top, storming the charts with their previous album, Too Mean To Die (2022), peaking at #2 on the Official German Album Charts, and boasting over a million monthly Spotify listeners.

South American Headline Tour:

April

29 - Montevideo, Uruguay - Complejo Sala Show

May

1 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Carioca Club

3 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Flores

5- Santiago, Chile - Coliseo

7 - Lima, Peru - CC Festiva

9 - Bogota, Columbia - Royal Center

11 - San Salvador, El Salvador - Gimnasio Adolfo Pineda Santa Tecla

13 - Mexico City, Mexico - Circo Volador



European Headline Tour:

October

17 - Istanbul, Turkey - KCP

28 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

29 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

31 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

November

1 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

2 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

3 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

5 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

6 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

7 - Langen, Germany - Stadthalle

9 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

12 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

13 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

15 - Neu-Ulm, Germany - Ratiopharm Arena

16 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventcenter

21 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin

25 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgår’n

29 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken

30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset



Festivals 2024:

June

5-8 - Gdansk, Poland - Mystic Festival

19-22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

20-22 - Cartagena, Spain - Rock Imperium Festival

26-29 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Festival

27-30 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

11-15 - Dunaújváros, Hungary - Rockmaraton

12-14 - Mogilovo, Bulgaria - Midalidare Rock in the Wine Valley

14 - Visovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock

20 - Pyras, Germany - Pyras Open Air

21 - Athens, Greece - Release Athens

31-August 3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

August

1-3 - Rejmyre, Sweden - Skogsröjet

October

20 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holidays



Tickets available here.

Accept are:

Wolf Hoffmann - guitar

Mark Tornillo - vocals

Uwe Lulis - guitar

Martin Motnik - bass

Christopher Williams - drums

(Photo - Christoph Vohler)