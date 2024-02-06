ACCEPT To Release Humanoid Album In April; Humanoid Tour 2024 Confirmed
February 6, 2024, 58 minutes ago
Legendary heavy metal titans, Accept, announce their new album, entitled Humanoid, to be released on April 26, with the first single and video to be released on February 28. The upcoming masterpiece was once again produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by critically acclaimed heavy metal producer Andy Sneap.
Starting today, fans can immerse themselves in the upcoming album on a newly launched interactive website, where they can reprogram the robot that is featured on the album cover, and discover different parts of the album in the process. Pre-save Humanoid now to gain access to the website here.
Together with the album announcement, Accept has also revealed a massive European headline tour with more than 20 shows across the continent for autumn 2024. This summer, Accept will also return to some of the world’s most important rock and metal festivals, like Wacken Open Air, Hellfest and more, following their South American spring tour. Make sure to secure your tickets and check out the cover artwork for Humanoid below.
Wolf Hoffmann on Humanoid: “I am extremely pleased with Humanoid. The album has great energy throughout! Working with the best metal producer, Andy Sneap, was once again a lot of fun! We are a great team. We all love the new album and look forward to playing it live! Hope our fans will like it as much as we do.”
Formed in 1976, Accept was one of the first big German metal bands alongside Scorpions, influencing a generation of bands and gaining international recognition by charting at #1 and selling gold. Accept has remained at the top, storming the charts with their previous album, Too Mean To Die (2022), peaking at #2 on the Official German Album Charts, and boasting over a million monthly Spotify listeners.
South American Headline Tour:
April
29 - Montevideo, Uruguay - Complejo Sala Show
May
1 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Carioca Club
3 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Flores
5- Santiago, Chile - Coliseo
7 - Lima, Peru - CC Festiva
9 - Bogota, Columbia - Royal Center
11 - San Salvador, El Salvador - Gimnasio Adolfo Pineda Santa Tecla
13 - Mexico City, Mexico - Circo Volador
European Headline Tour:
October
17 - Istanbul, Turkey - KCP
28 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
29 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
31 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
November
1 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
2 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
3 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex
5 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
6 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
7 - Langen, Germany - Stadthalle
9 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City
12 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
13 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
15 - Neu-Ulm, Germany - Ratiopharm Arena
16 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventcenter
21 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin
25 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgår’n
29 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken
30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
Festivals 2024:
June
5-8 - Gdansk, Poland - Mystic Festival
19-22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
20-22 - Cartagena, Spain - Rock Imperium Festival
26-29 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Festival
27-30 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
July
11-15 - Dunaújváros, Hungary - Rockmaraton
12-14 - Mogilovo, Bulgaria - Midalidare Rock in the Wine Valley
14 - Visovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock
20 - Pyras, Germany - Pyras Open Air
21 - Athens, Greece - Release Athens
31-August 3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
August
1-3 - Rejmyre, Sweden - Skogsröjet
October
20 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holidays
Accept are:
Wolf Hoffmann - guitar
Mark Tornillo - vocals
Uwe Lulis - guitar
Martin Motnik - bass
Christopher Williams - drums
(Photo - Christoph Vohler)