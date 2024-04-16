ACCEPT Welcomes PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS As Special Guests On Upcoming European Tour

German heavy metal titans, Accept, are back with their new studio album, Humanoid, out April 26 via Napalm Records. Humanoid was once again produced by British metal mastermind Andy Sneap (Judas Priest, Amon Amarth, Testament, Saxon, etc).

This fall, Accept will embark on a massive European headline tour, taking them across the continent with over 20 shows. Following their South American tour, the band will also be performing at some of the world's biggest rock and metal festivals this summer, including Wacken Open Air, Hellfest and more.

Accept have announced the great Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons as special guests for the European tour.

Wolf Hoffmann on the tour: "We are very excited to be touring with the Campbell rock'n'roll family. So much energy and talent - we love sharing the stage with this band. We're really looking forward to celebrating such a real metal festival with our fans and Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons!"

Phil Campbell adds: “We are really looking forward to rockin out with Accept later on this year. Get your tickets and bring your ear plugs, as it’s going to be one hell of a tour!”

Find Accept's complete tour itinerary here.

Once again finalized by leading metal producer Andy Sneap (Judas Priest, Amon Amarth, Testament, Saxon, etc.) at his Backstage Recording Studios Ltd. in Derbyshire, UK, Accept's new album, Humanoid, is a towering musical achievement and another world class entry in the Accept catalog, certain to rally fans from around the world. Humanoid will be available in various formats worldwide, some of them strictly limited.

Accept have never shied away from hot button issues, and this album is no exception. Yet the band’s 17th studio album is certainly not a concept album. It deals with topics like AI and how our reliance on technology is gradually stripping away our individuality. Accept offers a warning in this new album and title track single Humanoid. Since singer Mark Tornillo will never be an advocate for the digital age, he counterbalances the title track with raw emotions, frailties, significant Rites of Passage we encounter on the path of life and characteristics that make us uniquely human: feeling uncomfortable, getting older, dealing with hurt, disappointment, and the final stop for everyone: death.

Humanoid will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd Box incl. CD Mediabook + Flag, Keytool in Guitar Look, Lighter, Photo Card, Textile Sticker – Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive (strictly limited to 1000 copies worldwide)

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Splattered Cristallo, Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, White Die-Hard Edition + 12 inch Booklet + Slipmat + Patch + Record Butler – Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive (strictly limited to 666 copies worldwide)

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Solid Baby Blue – Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Translucent Turquoise – Napalm Records North America exclusive (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Cristallo – JPC exclusive (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Translucent Orange – EMP exclusive (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Silver – Platekompaniet exclusive (strictly limited to 400 copies worldwide)

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Solid Royal Blue – North American Indies exclusive (strictly limited to 1100 copies worldwide)

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- 1-CD Mediabook w/ 28 pages booklet + 1 Bonus Tracks – limited edition

- 1-CD 6 pages Digisleeve + 12 pages booklet

- World exclusive 7“ vinyl incl. ”Humanoid” and “The Reckoning”, physically unreleased – only available with Metal Hammer Germany May issue including Accept cover story (out now)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Humanoid tracklisting:

"Diving Into Sin"

"Humanoid"

"Frankenstein"

"Man Up"

"The Reckoning"

"Nobody Gets Out Alive"

"Ravages Of Time"

"Unbreakable"

"Mind Games"

"Straight Up Jack"

"Southside Of Hell"

"The Reckoning" video:

"Humanoid" video:

Accept are:

Wolf Hoffmann - guitar

Mark Tornillo - vocals

Uwe Lulis - guitar

Martin Motnik - bass

Christopher Williams - drums

(Photo - Christoph Vohler)