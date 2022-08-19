ACCEPT’s WOLF HOFFMANN – “My Heart Has Always Been Into Music”

Robert Cavuto from Sonic Perspectives spoke to Accept’s Wolf Hoffmann about their upcoming U.S. tour, what fans can expect, how they decided to use a German folk song as intro to “Fast As A Shark”, and more.

Last year, Accept released their 16th studio album, Too Mean To Die, which landed them on the top of the charts (#1 - US Hard Music, #2 - Germany, #3 - UK (Rock), etc.). The band, which includes guitarist and founding member Wolf Hoffmann, has defined the international genre since they formed in Solingen, Germany in 1976, reigning as one of the most important German rock bands in the 80s alongside the Scorpions, while also influencing bands such as Metallica, Slayer, Guns N' Roses and Iron Maiden.

Now, the metal legends are coming back to the US and Canada, poised to kick off their headlining Too Mean To Die - Tour North America 2022 this fall, featuring Narcotic Wasteland as openers. Watch a new trailer video below.

Guitarist Wolf Hoffmann comments: "After two difficult years, I am very much looking forward to returning to the USA and playing in front of our American friends again. Let’s rock out and have a great Accept metal party with all of you headbanging metal veterans out there!"

Fans can expect a diverse setlist of new and classic tracks, plus mega-hits "Balls To The Wall", "Princess Of The Dawn", "Fast As A Shark" and many more. See below for all dates. VIP experiences will be available - stay tuned for more information coming soon.

Tour dates:

September

29 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

October

1 - Houston, TX - The Concert Pub North

2 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club

4 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

7 - San Luis Obispo, CA - The Coach House

8 - West Hollywood, CA - The Whiskey

9 - Las Vegas - Vamped

11 - Denver, CO - The Venue

13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave Ballroom

14 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theater

15 - Westland, MI - The Token

16 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Theater

18 - Vineland, NJ - Landis Theater

20 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penns Peak

21 - Patchogue, NY - Stereo Garden *

22 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Theater *

23 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall *

25 - New York City, NY - The Gramercy

26 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault

27 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

29 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

* no Narcotic Wasteland

(Photo - 2022 Deaf Music Inc.)