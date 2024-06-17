ACE FREHLEY And Fiancée End Their Relationship - "Things Go South, Right?; Video

Original KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley, has announced that he has spit with his fiancée, Lara Cove, after nearly six years. Ace broke the news during his show at the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in Charles Town, West Virginia on June 15.

Ace told the audience: "I broke up with my ex, Lara. Sorry, she's gone. I still care about her. Wonderful girl, beautiful girl. We decided to part our own ways, and she's happy, I'm happy. You know, it was just time. Things go south, right? Three out of four marriages end after five years in this country, statistically. I don't wanna be a bearer of bad news, but that's reality."

Frehley released his new album, 10,000 Volts back in February via MNRK Heavy. The album was produced and co-written by Ace and Steve Brown, and the uncontainable energy on the 11 tracks showcases some of Ace's best works since his '78 solo album. Order the new album here.

10,000 Volts tracklisting:

"10,000 Volts"

"Walkin’ On The Moon"

"Cosmic Heart"

"Cherry Medicine"

"Back Into My Arms Again"

"Fightin’ For Life"

"Blinded"

"Constantly Cute"

"Life Of A Stranger"

"Up In The Sky"

"Stratosphere"

“Walkin’ On The Moon” video:

"Cherry Medicine" video:

"10,000 Volts" video:

Upcoming Ace Frehley tour dates are listed below. Traditional VIP Experience packages are available. Visit AceFrehley.com.

June

28 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural & Civic Center

29 - Decatur, IL - Lincoln Square Theatre

July

20 - St. Ignace, MI - “80’s Rock Invasion @ Kewadin Casino

August

10 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Ampitheatre

21 - North Tonawanda, NY - River Theatre

September

6 - Hinckley, MN - Hinckley Ampitheater