ACE FREHLEY And GENE SIMMONS Solo Band Members Release Debut Video From ROCK CITY MACHINE CO. (RCMC); "Ramblin' Gamblin' Man"

Rock City Machine Co., featuring Ryan Cook and Jeremy Asbrock from the Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons Bands, have released their debut video, a cover of the Bob Seger classic, "Ramblin' Gamblin' Man".

The video features cameos from John Corabi (The Dead Daisies, Mötley Crüe), Rachel Bolan (Skid Row), Paul Taylor (Winger), and producer Marti Frederiksen. The video also features Nashville natives Tobin Dale on bass, and Ricky Ficarelli on drums.

Rock City Machine Co. released their self-titled debut album on July 28, 2023 via Lindsley Records. Produced by Marti Frederiksen (Aerosmith, Ozzy Osbourne, Mötley Crüe), it is available on all streaming platforms, with colored vinyl and CDs available on the label website.

Tracklisting:

"Can't Stop The Train"

"Soul For The Gold"

"Ramblin' Gamblin' Man"

"Summer Song"

"When Trouble Finds You"

"The Last Time"

"High Road"

"Fallin' In Love"

"Can't Stop The Train":

"Summer Song":

Catch the live debut of Rock City Machine Co. on November 18, 2023 in Nashville, TN at The Eighth Room.