ACE FREHLEY And PETER CRISS Reunite At Creatures Fest 2022, Perform KISS Classics (Video)

Creatures Fest 2022 is taking place take this Memorial Day Weekend (May 27 - 29) in Nashville, Tennessee at the Sonesta Nashville Airport Hotel. Appearing at the event are original KISS drummer Peter Criss, original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, Vinnie Vincent, and Bruce Kulick, among others.

Footage below, courtesy of The Rock Experience with Mike Brunn, features Frehley and Criss reuniting on stage during Frehley's May 27th set.

More footage can be viewed below courtesy of Baby Gorilla TV.