ACE FREHLEY Confirms He Will NOT Be Joining KISS For New Year's Eve Event

Original KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley, has confirmed that he will not be taking part in KISS' New Year's Eve live streaming event from Dubai.

Ace's camp posted the following message via Facebook: "Contrary to online statements, Ace Frehley was not asked to and will not be appearing with KISS at their New Year’s Eve concert in Dubai. Ace is currently in Nashville, TN recording his new studio album of all original material. Ace wishes all of his fans a happy and prosperous New Year!"

Origins Vol. 2 continues Frehley’s reflections on a lifetime in music and inspiration. No stranger to cover versions throughout his musical history - having recorded, rebranded, and repossessed such notable nuggets as "New York Groove", "Do Ya" and "I Wanna Go Back" throughout his eight previous studio efforts - this new collection presents a thoughtful and exciting selection of songs that inspired and helped shape the legendary guitarist. That spirit of fun is carried through with exquisite execution, and guitar aficionados will enjoy Frehley's fresh interpretations of these classic songs.

Origins Vol. 2 features some extraordinary guests, including Robin Zander of Cheap Trick on Humble Pie's "30 Days In The Hole," and former KISS comrade Bruce Kulick on Jimi Hendrix's "Manic Depression." Origins Vol. 1 alumnus John5 also returns, playing on Cream's "Politician," and The Beatles' "I'm Down." Finally, the exquisite Lita Ford returns on vocals, this time on The Rolling Stones' 1968 hit "Jumpin' Jack Flash".

Origins Vol. 2 is the follow-up to 2016’s Origins Vol. 1, which hit #23 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, and was his second highest-charting solo album and his 4th Top 40 album.

Origins Vol. 2 tracklisting:

"Good Times Bad Times" (Led Zeppelin)

"Never In My Life" (Mountain)

"Space Truckin'" (Deep Purple)

"I'm Down" (The Beatles)

"Jumpin' Jack Flash" (The Rolling Stones)

"Politician" (Cream)

"Lola" (The Kinks)

"30 Days In The Hole" (Humble Pie)

"Manic Depression" (The Jimi Hendrix Experience)

"Kicks" (Paul Revere & The Raiders)

"We Gotta Get Out Of This Place" (The Animals)

Bonus track:

"She" (KISS)

"Space Truckin'" video:

"I'm Down"

(Photo - Jay Gilbert)