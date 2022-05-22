ACE FREHLEY - Fan-Filmed Video From Solo Show In New York Surfaces

Fan-filmed video of original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley's sold out May 15th solo concert at Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, New York can be seen below.

The 28-minute clip features the following songs:

"Rip It Out"

"Rocket Ride"

"Love Theme From KISS"

"Hard Times"

"Shock Me"

"Guitar Solo"

Ace Frehley's band consists of guitarists Jeremy Asbrock and Ryan Cook, bassist Zach Throne, and drummer Matt Starr.

Catch Ace Frehley live at the following shows:

June

9 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

10 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

11 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square