ACE FREHLEY - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire New York City Show Streaming

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley performed at Sony Hall in New York City on March 28th. JPL Productions has shared video of the full show. Check it out below.

Setlist:

"Shock Me"

"Rocket Ride"

"10,000 Volts"

"Rock Soldiers"

"Love Gun"

"Parasite"

"God of Thunder"

"New York Groove"

"Rip It Out"

"Detroit Rock City"

"Cold Gin"

- guitar solo -

"Strange Ways"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Deuce"

Encore:

"Rock and Roll All Nite"

Upcoming Ace Frehley tour dates are listed below. Traditional VIP Experience packages are available. Visit AceFrehley.com or scan the code in the poster below.

Dates:

March

30 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre

April

12 - Rome, NY - Rome Capitol Theatre

13 - Carteret, NJ - Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center

May

31 - Sandusky, OH - "Ohio Bike Week" @ Jackson Street Pier

June

28 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural & Civic Center

29 - Decatur, IL - Lincoln Square Theatre

July

20 - St. Ignace, MI - “80’s Rock Invasion @ Kewadin Casino

August

10 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Ampitheatre

21 - North Tonawanda, NY - River Theatre

September

6 - Hinckley, MN - Hinckley Ampitheater

The uncontainable energy on the 11 tracks on 10,000 Volts showcases some of Ace's best works since his '78 solo album. Order the new album here.

10,000 Volts tracklisting:

"10,000 Volts"

"Walkin’ On The Moon"

"Cosmic Heart"

"Cherry Medicine"

"Back Into My Arms Again"

"Fightin’ For Life"

"Blinded"

"Constantly Cute"

"Life Of A Stranger"

"Up In The Sky"

"Stratosphere"

"Cherry Medicine" video:

"Walkin’ On The Moon" video:

"10,000 Volts" video: