ACE FREHLEY – Full Set From 80’s Rock Invasion Show In St. Ignace Streaming

Ace Frehley headlined the 80’s Rock Invasion at Kewadin Casino in St. Ignace, MI on July 20. Other acts that performed were Great White, Slaughter, Steve Adler, and Vixen.

Check out fan-filmed video of the entire set:

Setlist:

“Shock Me”

“Deuce”

“10,000 Volts”

“Shout It Loud”

“Love Gun”

“Rocket Ride”

“New York Groove” (with “God Of Thunder” tease)

“Rip It Out”

“Detroit Rock City”

“Love Her All I Can” (partial instrumental)

“Cold Gin”

Ace Frehley Guitar Solo

“Rock And Roll All Nite”