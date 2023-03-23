ACE FREHLEY, GENE SIMMONS Solo Band Members Form New Project ROCK CITY MACHINE COMPANY (RCMC); "Can't Stop The Train" Single Streaming

After more than a decade of friendship and live musical triumphs, one of rock music's newest and exciting bands is emerging from Music City... Rock City Machine Company (RCMC) featuring vocalist/guitarist Ryan Spencer Cook, guitarist Jeremy Asbrock and bassist Philip Shouse.

Having spent the past six years supporting Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers, Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley, this trio recently joined forces with award winning producer / songwriter Marti Frederiksen (Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe, Ozzy Osbourne) to create a solid slab of hard rock with a much welcomed sense of newness and familiarity.

"Our influences are deeply rooted in 60's, 70's and 80's rock," stated Asbrock. "And our understanding and emotional attachment to rock n' roll has always been constant... the end result is a body of new music that you immediately feel you've known your entire life," added Cook. "Our collective upbringings include Alabama, Kansas, Los Angeles and of course, Nashville" said Shouse. "You can hear it all, in each and every song."

RCMC recently teamed up with NASCAR to promote its upcoming race at the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, VA (April 2023). Promotional radio and TV spots are currently running in all pertinent markets using RCMC's song "Can't Stop The Train", the lead track from their forthcoming LP.